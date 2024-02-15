Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.710-2.760 EPS.
Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.35. 238,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,240. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. Bruker has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $84.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.
BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
