Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 1,316,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,248. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

