Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,597 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,813. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

