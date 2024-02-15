Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 762,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,257. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

