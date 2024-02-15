Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 266.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BR traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $198.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.