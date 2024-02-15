Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Up 1.9%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.86. 126,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 90,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

