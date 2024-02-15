BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 500,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

