Cable One, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cable One to earn $52.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $496.34 on Thursday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $474.23 and a 1 year high of $795.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $793.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.