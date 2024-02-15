Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $11.01. Canfor shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 782 shares changing hands.

Canfor Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.