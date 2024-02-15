Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.58

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 466119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 194,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 323,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.