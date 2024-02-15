Capital Square LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 2.2% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 6,982,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

