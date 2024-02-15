Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,629. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

