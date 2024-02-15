Carole Ho Sells 2,784 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36.

On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 1,159,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,549. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

