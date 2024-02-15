Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.14

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.14 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 125.25 ($1.58). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 125.25 ($1.58), with a volume of 15,020 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carr’s Group
Carr’s Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Carr’s Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carr’s Group news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £16,806 ($21,225.06). 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carr’s Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.