Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.14

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.14 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 125.25 ($1.58). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 125.25 ($1.58), with a volume of 15,020 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carr’s Group

Carr’s Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Carr’s Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £117.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carr’s Group news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £16,806 ($21,225.06). 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.