Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182,976 shares during the quarter. FinVolution Group makes up 1.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of FinVolution Group worth $39,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 363,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

