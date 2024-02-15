Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 43,804 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. 2,190,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,474. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

