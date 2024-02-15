Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $36.48 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,648,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,315 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Gerdau worth $36,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gerdau by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 137,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Gerdau by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock remained flat at $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,785,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

