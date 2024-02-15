Causeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,383 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $58,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,416. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.