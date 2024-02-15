Causeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,585 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CSX worth $41,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.0 %

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

