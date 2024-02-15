Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,867 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $45,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of JLL traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 329,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,340. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $193.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.98.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

