Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 207,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,995,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $30.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.55. 936,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.86 and its 200-day moving average is $243.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $340.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
