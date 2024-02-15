Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 242,282 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,282 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Berry Global Group worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,813. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

