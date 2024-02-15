Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 266,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,040,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 842,712 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,490,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 697,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 424,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,949. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.