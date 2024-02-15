Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,475 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 1,105,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,577. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

