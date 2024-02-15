Causeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 173,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

