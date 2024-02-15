CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

CBIZ Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE CBZ traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.