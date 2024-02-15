CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
CBIZ Trading Up 8.7 %
NYSE CBZ traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Insider Transactions at CBIZ
In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Read More
