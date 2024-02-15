CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39.

CBRE Group Trading Up 8.5 %

CBRE traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 5,119,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,598,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,850,000 after buying an additional 323,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,873,000 after buying an additional 221,712 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in CBRE Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,631,000 after buying an additional 1,304,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

