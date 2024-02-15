Charles Lim Capital Ltd Acquires 1,925,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 27.3% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.34% of Las Vegas Sands worth $118,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

LVS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,542. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

