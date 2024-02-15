Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.90-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.84. 779,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average is $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $257.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

