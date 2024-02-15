Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 4.8 %

TSLA stock traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.86. 77,123,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,710,766. The company has a market capitalization of $630.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.