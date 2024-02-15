Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 23,119 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

