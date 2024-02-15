Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 9,601 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. 1,505,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

