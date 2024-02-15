Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 3.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $20,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,833. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

