Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

