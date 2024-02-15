Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.01 and traded as high as C$6.77. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 28,042 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

