Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 3.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.49. Approximately 1,390,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,795,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,636 shares of company stock valued at $71,072,802. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

