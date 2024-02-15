CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. CNH Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.15.

CNHI traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. 11,946,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,381,754. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,577,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

