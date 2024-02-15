Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Featured Articles
