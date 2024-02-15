Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 301.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $46,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Articles

