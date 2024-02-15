Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 301.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $46,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,852. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

