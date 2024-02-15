Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $16.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $864.59. 60,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $495.11 and a 1-year high of $961.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 203.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

