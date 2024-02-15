Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.52. 1,793,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,941,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

