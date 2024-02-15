Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KO opened at $59.52 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $11,575,265. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

