Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 248,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

