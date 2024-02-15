Comparing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Powerstorm and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.

ATN International has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A ATN International -1.34% -1.02% -0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerstorm and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $725.74 million 0.81 -$5.64 million ($0.96) -39.95

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Summary

ATN International beats Powerstorm on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

