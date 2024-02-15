Comparing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $418.93 million 1.12 -$366.14 million ($3.89) -1.87 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Tingo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -71.47% N/A -25.33% Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Beyond Meat and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and Tingo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 2 0 0 1.25 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

