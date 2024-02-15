Comparing FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp $733.82 million 4.29 $115.14 million $7.44 17.29

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A McGrath RentCorp 22.19% 15.02% 6.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.5% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTAI Aviation and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.83%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats FTAI Aviation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

