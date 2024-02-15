Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Trading Up 0.8%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.66. 88,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 239,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

