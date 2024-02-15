Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

