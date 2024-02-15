Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $395,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OKE traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

