Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.