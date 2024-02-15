Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

